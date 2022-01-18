B. Riley Comments on Ready Capital Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

NYSE RC opened at $15.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. Ready Capital has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

