Baader Bank Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.65 ($71.19).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €52.78 ($59.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 78.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($68.16).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.