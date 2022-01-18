Baader Bank Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.65 ($71.19).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €52.78 ($59.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 78.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($68.16).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

