Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.22.

BALY opened at $33.66 on Monday. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bally’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

