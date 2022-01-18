Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $6.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 453,904 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,366 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 134,561 shares during the period. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.