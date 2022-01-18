BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.84. 2,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,390. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $146.53 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.