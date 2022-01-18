BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 4,417 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,460. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

