BancorpSouth Bank Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.00. 43,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,190. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.