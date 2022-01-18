Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $106.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bandwidth from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.44.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $67.95 on Friday. Bandwidth has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $196.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820 over the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 260.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $1,932,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bandwidth by 10.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,382,000 after acquiring an additional 41,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 116.9% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

