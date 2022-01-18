Bank OZK (OZK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Bank OZK to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OZK opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank OZK stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Bank OZK worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

