BankUnited (BKU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKU opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BankUnited stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

