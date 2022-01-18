Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 2,353.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

