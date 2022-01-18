Barclays PLC Has $17.08 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.