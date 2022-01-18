Barclays PLC Increases Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 24.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 357.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

