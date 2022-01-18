Barclays PLC Sells 47,381 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,381 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,549,000 after acquiring an additional 101,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,070,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,756,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 165.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

