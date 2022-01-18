Barclays PLC Sells 734 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $18,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Masimo by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,989 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,344. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo stock opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

