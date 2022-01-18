Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.41) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($3.07) to GBX 180 ($2.46) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.34) to GBX 220 ($3.00) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.41) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.07) to GBX 180 ($2.46) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 225 ($3.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 227.50 ($3.10).

LON:CNE opened at GBX 191.90 ($2.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 211 ($2.88). The firm has a market cap of £954.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.10.

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.59), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($249,395.42).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

