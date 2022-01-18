BarnBridge Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.90 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One BarnBridge coin can currently be purchased for about $14.58 or 0.00034459 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $78.43 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BarnBridge alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BarnBridge Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,378,113 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BarnBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BarnBridge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.