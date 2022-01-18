Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 832 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 861 ($11.75) to GBX 832 ($11.35) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.60) to GBX 760 ($10.37) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.73) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.39) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.60) to GBX 810 ($11.05) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 814.22 ($11.11).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 679 ($9.26) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 712.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 698.52. The company has a market cap of £6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 618.53 ($8.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.55 ($12.14).

In other news, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($68,257.87). Also, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.84), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($717,830.86).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

