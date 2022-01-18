Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from 860.00 to 850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

