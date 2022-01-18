BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON BVC opened at GBX 77.10 ($1.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £339.57 million and a PE ratio of 23.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.01. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 74.43 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 124 ($1.69).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

