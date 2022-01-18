Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMW. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.79 ($117.94).

ETR BMW opened at €99.02 ($112.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($109.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

