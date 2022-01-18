Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.79

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 1119595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTEGF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

