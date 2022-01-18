Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,707,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77,567 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $419,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $262.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $265.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.25.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

