Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €79.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €65.00 ($73.86) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94. Befesa has a 12 month low of €51.20 ($58.18) and a 12 month high of €72.90 ($82.84). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

