Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of Bel Fuse worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BELFA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

