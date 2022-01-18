Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target Lowered to 3,351.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 3,524.00 to 3,351.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BLWYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Investec assumed coverage on Bellway in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,351.00.

Get Bellway alerts:

OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $41.74 on Friday. Bellway has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.