Berenberg Bank Boosts Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($51.44) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,800 ($51.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).
Whitbread stock traded down GBX 46 ($0.63) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,105 ($42.37). The company had a trading volume of 465,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,942. The company has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.05. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,009.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
