Berenberg Bank Boosts Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($51.44) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,800 ($51.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).

Whitbread stock traded down GBX 46 ($0.63) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,105 ($42.37). The company had a trading volume of 465,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,942. The company has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.05. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,009.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($41.10), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($250,034.22).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

