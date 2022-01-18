Berenberg Bank Lowers Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to Sell

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DETNF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

DETNF opened at $34.23 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

