Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 63,153.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539,050 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $41,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

