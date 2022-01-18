Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 63,153.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.15% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $41,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after buying an additional 1,462,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 76,620 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 827,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 139,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.