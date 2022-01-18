Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 468,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Berry stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $744.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berry has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Berry will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarVal Investors LP increased its position in Berry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Berry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berry by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Berry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

