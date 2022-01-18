Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,665,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.19.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

