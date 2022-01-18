Bezant Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $33.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00056026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

