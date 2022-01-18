BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. BGC Partners reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 146,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 782,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

