BIDR (BIDR) Hits Market Cap of $15.70 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and $38.34 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00059386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.29 or 0.07534003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,798.04 or 1.00151863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066957 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007598 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

