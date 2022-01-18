BiFi Achieves Market Cap of $8.01 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. BiFi has a market cap of $8.01 million and $74,167.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.00203218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00041121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.14 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.