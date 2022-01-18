BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,290. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.89. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $1,744,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,073 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 17.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

