Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.99.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.