Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.99.
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.