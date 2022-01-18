BitcoinPoS (BPS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $231.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $299,425.60 and approximately $231.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,308,624 coins and its circulating supply is 5,097,170 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

