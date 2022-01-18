BitKan Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (KAN)

BitKan (CURRENCY:KAN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One BitKan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitKan has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. BitKan has a market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $121,381.00 worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitKan Coin Profile

BitKan (KAN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,534,330,898 coins. BitKan’s official website is bitkan.com . BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitKan is a blockchain-based content payment platform providing to its user's price monitoring, news, mining monitoring and different cryptocurrency wallets. BitKan's platform allows users to store cryptocurrencies and to check live market prices on major exchanges. Also on the platform, users receive updated news, regarding the cryptocurrency market and set up price reminders. BitKan issued a token named KAN following the Ethereum ERC20 standard. The KAN token is used as a payment method and as a reward within the BitKan ecosystem. “

