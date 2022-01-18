BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $3,247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,605,000 after buying an additional 189,660 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 988.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 173,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 157,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 879,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BOE opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

