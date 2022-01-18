BlackRock Inc. Acquires 612,104 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Exelixis worth $674,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after acquiring an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after acquiring an additional 531,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,263,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after acquiring an additional 511,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.