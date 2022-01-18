BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,053,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303,630 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $684,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,596,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after buying an additional 76,961 shares during the last quarter.

INDA opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

