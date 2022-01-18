BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,237,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of CoreSite Realty worth $725,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.21.

COR stock opened at $169.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $173.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

