BlackRock Inc. Purchases 565,430 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $741,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average is $135.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

