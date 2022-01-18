BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Jabil worth $710,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $278,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,636 shares of company stock worth $13,252,091 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

NYSE:JBL opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

