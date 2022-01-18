BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,022 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,072,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Universal Display worth $696,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,669,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 357,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,033,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.03. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $139.83 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

