BlackRock Inc. Sells 589,453 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,705,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,453 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Capri worth $663,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.74.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

