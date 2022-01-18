BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MHN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 53,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,020. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 23,209.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 388,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

