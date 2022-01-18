BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MHN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 53,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,020. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.