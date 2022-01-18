BMO Capital Markets Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $511.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $509.00 to $511.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $479.90.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $432.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

